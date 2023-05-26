By: admin

Published May 26, 2023, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of Sanborn County, South Dakota, have been audited by the Department of Legislative Audit for the two years ended December 31, 2021, and that a detailed report thereon, containing additional information, is filed with the county auditor of Sanborn County and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, for public inspection.

The following findings and recommendations referred to in the report are hereby listed in accordance with the provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

CURRENT AUDIT FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Surplus Unassigned Fund Balance

Finding:

The unassigned fund balance of the General Fund exceeded the maximum allowed by SDCL 7-21-18.1 by approximately $337,000.00 as of December 31, 2021. This is the second consecutive audit in which a similar finding was noted.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the County comply with SDCL 7-21-18.1.

Views of responsible officials:

Management chose not to respond to this finding.

Annual Financial Report

Finding:

The County Auditor did not publish or file with the Auditor General of the Department of Legislative Audit on a timely basis the annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2021, as required by SDCL 7-10-4. This is the second consecutive audit in which a similar finding was noted.

Recommendation:

We recommend that the County comply with SDCL 7-10-4.

Views of responsible officials:

Management chose not to respond to this finding.

RUSSELL A. OLSON,

AUDITOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Published on May 25 and June 1, 2023