By: admin

Published May 26, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the May 2 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

Rod Weber was present to give the board an update for the daycare building and how it will be moving forward under the school’s supervision.

4-H BUILDING ADDITION – BID OPENING

All bids were opened regarding the planned addition at the 4-H Building in Forestburg. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to award the winning bid to Summit Contracting for the cost of $429,534.73. Motion carried. Summit Contracting was the only bid that was submitted in completion. Ethan Co-op Lumber’s bid did not include plumbing, HVAC or site prep. The public in attendance for bid opening was Danny Ball from DB Electric, Dusty Kusser from Summit Contracting, and Dan Boehmer from Ethan Co-op Lumber.

Ethan Co-op Lumber – $306,174.72;

Summit Contracting – $429,534.73.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Weeds were discussed on both County and Township roads. Water is still over the road in a couple places on county roads; roads that previously had water have been repaired.

MALT BEVERAGE RENEWAL

Hearing no objections, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to renew the following Malt Beverage Licenses. Motion carried.

Alt Investments dba Country Pumper – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Doren’s Bar – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Al’s Place – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

BURN BAN

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to lift the burn ban, effect immediately, with the recent rains. Motion carried. It is asked that when burning, it is still reported to dispatch, local fire department, and proper authorities.

JOSH STARZMAN, EMERGENCY MANAGER

Starzman visited with the commissioners about the current Burn Ban and a possible ordinance. Starzman will consult with States Attorney Larson for guidance.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from May 10 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter agreement with Election Systems & Software LLC. Motion carried.

The Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 29th, in observance of Memorial Day.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Jury Duty Members, Jury Duty $491.80

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $68.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $54,291.83

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $2,715.62

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $320.00

Division of Child Support, Employee Child Support $283.50

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Towns – Townships – Schools – Cities, Monthly Remittance $1,338,901.43

A-OX Welding, Supplies $43.52

AGC South Dakota Inc., Services and Fees $665.00

Amazon Business Capital Service, Supplies $36.06

ARAMARK, Supplies $131.47

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $60.37

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee $134.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $1,099.98

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $3,465.62

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $210.00

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – C. Thorton and J. Knox $3,596.00

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $5,122.15

CapFirst Equipment Finance, Inc., Repairs $56,130.10

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $230.19

Certified Languages, Interpreter $6.60

Stuart Christian, Supplies $12.64

Daily Law, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – D. Good $867.00

Dakota Environment Engineering, Services and Fees $2,080.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $261.96

Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage License Renewals $450.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test – J. Weissman – R. Paye – R. Dewitt – C. Alvarez $355.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Hydraulic World Inc., Repairs $172.94

John Deere Financial, Mower Blade $37.68

Velma Kneen, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $99.86

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $35.14

Lodge at Deadwood, SOR Conference $80.00

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Supplies $672.46

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,304.07

Office Peeps, Supplies $102.33

Pheasantland Industries, Supplies $238.90

Premier Equipment, Supplies $163.89

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $414.29

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,131.80

Sign Solutions, Supplies $1,143.73

Todd Spader, Mowing $690.00

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $107,383.68

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Subscription $44.20

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,208.06

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $6,124.25

True North Steel, Supplies $520.00

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – C. Alvarez $474.00

Waste Management, Utilities $228.99

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Toner $240.00

WW Tire Service, Supplies $1,299.98

Xcel Energy, Utilities $223.71

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on May 25, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $71.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.