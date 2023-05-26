By: admin

Published May 26, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }

:SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 23-000009

IN THE MATTER OF THE }

ESTATE OF NANCY J. }

BAYSINGER, DECEASED }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on May 16, 2023, Marli A. Baysinger, whose address is 23580 407th Avenue, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, Shane L. Baysinger, whose address is 40407 SD Hwy 34, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, and Thad A. Baysinger, whose address is 350 S. Main Street, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the Estate of Nancy J. Baysinger.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.

Published on May 25, June 1 and June 8, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $54.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

/s/ Marli A. Baysinger Marli A. Baysinger

23580 407th Ave.

Forestburg, SD 57314

/s/ Shane L. Baysinger Shane L. Baysinger

40407 SD Hwy 34

Forestburg, SD 57314

/s/ Thad A. Baysinger Thad A. Baysinger

350 S. Main Street

Forestburg, SD 57314

Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

P.O. Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Attorney Kristian D. Ellendorf

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

605-772-4488