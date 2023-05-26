STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 23-000009
IN THE MATTER OF THE }
ESTATE OF NANCY J. }
BAYSINGER, DECEASED }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on May 16, 2023, Marli A. Baysinger, whose address is 23580 407th Avenue, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, Shane L. Baysinger, whose address is 40407 SD Hwy 34, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, and Thad A. Baysinger, whose address is 350 S. Main Street, Forestburg, South Dakota 57314, were appointed as co-personal representatives of the Estate of Nancy J. Baysinger.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the co-personal representatives or may be filed with the clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the co-personal representatives.
Published on May 25, June 1 and June 8, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $54.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
/s/ Marli A. Baysinger Marli A. Baysinger
23580 407th Ave.
Forestburg, SD 57314
/s/ Shane L. Baysinger Shane L. Baysinger
40407 SD Hwy 34
Forestburg, SD 57314
/s/ Thad A. Baysinger Thad A. Baysinger
350 S. Main Street
Forestburg, SD 57314
Jill Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
P.O. Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605-796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Attorney Kristian D. Ellendorf
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
605-772-4488
