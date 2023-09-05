By: admin

Published September 5, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on August 21st, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Todd Olinger (conference call). Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the August 21st meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Transit Van from Mulder Auto, Tire, and Lube in Orange City, Iowa. Motion carried.

CAPITAL OUTLAY

MULDER AUTO, TIRE AND LUBE, 2020 FORD TRANSIT VAN $47,995.00

Fund Total: $47,995.00

Checking Account Total: $47,995.00

With no further business to come before the Board, the August 21st, 2023, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:03 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

