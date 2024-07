By: admin

Published July 5, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Sports

Youth participating in the Sanborn County Horse Show on June 25 were, back row – left to right: Emmitt Feistner, Delaney Zoss, Avery Lockwood, Autumn Buenning, Riata Kobold and Hope Baysinger; front row: Henry Feistner, Tynley Kayser, Taylor Kayser, Olivia Murray and Baylee Rostyne.

The Sanborn County 4-H Horse Show was held on Tuesday, June 25, at Milestone Ranch in Letcher with Jen Martinez as judge. A total of 11 4-Hers participated in this event.

The 2024 State 4-H Horse Show will be held on July 8-10 at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

