Published July 5, 2024, in Sports

The little league Artesian-Letcher baseball teams dodged the rainy weather and got two nights of baseball in last week. Their first opponent was Emery on Tuesday, June 25 in Emery. In the U10 game, the Emery boys were hitters, and the Rebels couldn’t answer back, so they took a loss with a score of 0-15.

Hunter Morris stepped on the bump first for the Artesian-Letcher U10 Rebels. The starting pitcher allowed six hits and 10 runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking seven.

The Artesian-Letcher U12 boys couldn’t keep up with Emery in their game either and fell 7-14 on Tuesday. Cooper Hemminger led things off on the hill for the U12 Rebels. He surrendered four hits and five runs over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking one. The older Rebels were surehanded in the field as they didn’t commit a single error, and they turned a double play.

On Thursday, the Artesian-Letcher Rebels hosted the Montrose Irish for another doubleheader. The U10 boys struggled to score and fell to the Irish 0-13. For the U10 Rebels’ defense, Wilson stepped on the bump first. The right hander gave up one hit and seven runs over one and one-third innings, striking out three and walking 10. The Rebels were stealthy in the field again committing no errors. Morris had the most chances with five.

The Artesian-Letcher’s U12 team suffered a 1-13 loss against a tough Montrose team last Thursday. Hemminger began the game for the U12 Rebels. He surrendered five hits and six runs over three and one-third innings, striking out six and walking four. The Rebels were solid on defense, committing no errors with McGuire having the most chances with seven.

The Artesian-Letcher U10 and U12 teams are in a different league than the Woonsocket teams, so their season will continue a little into July. They played Alexandria at home in Letcher on Tuesday, July 2, and their last regular-season game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 in Freeman.

