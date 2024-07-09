Independence Day brings the circus to town

By:
Published July 9, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

SEEN ABOVE, hundreds of people flooded the sidewalks and lawns along the parade route of the Woonsocket Water Festival’s annual Fourth of July Parade. This year’s theme was “The Greatest Fourth on Earth!” centered around a circus concept, and people loved it, as usual.

With a theme of “The Greatest Fourth on Earth,” the Woonsocket Water Festival spanned four days of fun and family entertainment. The festivities started with the alumni banquet and alumni basketball game on the night of the third and ended with a street dance sponsored by Skeeters on the night of the sixth, with many activities in between. The title “Water Festival” had a bit of a new meaning for this year’s celebration, as there were several sporadic rain showers throughout all four days of the festival, and at times it was heavy rain, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm or the fun everyone had. Once again, the Water Festival Committee put together an outstanding celebration, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings.

…See many more pictures of the festivities in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

