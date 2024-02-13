By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on February 13, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with council members Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel, Tom Fridley, and Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities, $1,192.22; Hertel Makenna, Payroll, $1,129.18; King Travis, Payroll, $99.74; Salathe Michael, Payroll, $62.34; Artesian Fire Department, Rent, $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities, $1,588.30; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing, $42.82; Sanborn County Registry of Deeds, Fee, $30.00; South Dakota Association of Townships, Serves, $122.25; The Sharp Law Firm, Serves, $100.02; IRS, Fees, $563.72; Schmit Bob, Equipment, $150.00

Old Business:

Streets – Street signs and the school road update were discussed. Code Enforcement – There was discussion and updates. Lagoons – Discussion was held.

New Business:

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the 2024 Artesian Volunteer Fireman roster. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve changes to road map; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to join the South Dakota Town and Townships. Motion carried. Discussion on the new Flood Plain Development Permit form was held. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to add the chain saw to the equipment list, value $400, and up the value of the 500 Gallon Diesel Tank/2 – 300 Gallon Gas Tanks to $3,000; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to add Hertel to the Menards account and keep everyone the same; motion carried. Discussion was held on purchasing a new mower for the city. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to hire an electrician to put a light in the shed; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve that the Artesian City Council meeting will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.; motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on February 22, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $28.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ28-1tb