By: admin

Published February 16, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Hannah and Todd Welch

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the January 8th, 2024 minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve wages for 2024 as listed:

Mayor – $120.00;

Trustee – $100.00;

Finance Officer – $18.50 per hour;

Water Superintendent/Tester – $600.00 per month;

Custodian – $18.50 per hour;

Meter Reader – $100.00 per month;

Lost Time – $30.00 per hour;

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.67;

Grounds/Summer Help – $12.00-$15.00 per hour DOE;

West Nile – $100.00 per person a time;

Annual Report – $700.00;

Maintenance – $600.00 monthly.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2024 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal;

Lawyer for 2024 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP.

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2024: January 8th and 22nd, February 12th and 26th, March 4th and 18th (Equalization Meeting), April 8th and 22nd, May 6th and 20th, June 3rd and 17th, July 1st and 15th, August 5th and 19th, September 9th and 23rd, October 7th and 21st, November 4th and 18th, and December 2nd and 16th.

Discussion was held on Election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. Election date – April 9th, 2024. Petitions may be picked up starting January 26th, 2024. Petitions are due back on February 23rd, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. Sean Gromer’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received.

The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Aaron Roth, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Mike Salathe, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Kenny Stach, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Carter Star, John Blindauer, Mark Jensen, Bob Steckel, Dave Brooks, Shanna Jensen, Brett Stekl, Rod Clarambeau, Sam Kretschmar, Kurt Stekl, Andy Ettswold, Matt Meier, Lacey Swenson, Melanie Ettswold, Rich Moe, Cindy VanLaecken, Melissa Ettswold, Shawn Moody, Murray VanLaecken, Denny Fouberg, Tara Morris, Todd Welch, and Jeremy White.

Discussion was held on the water increase. Meier will be sending out the letter with the water bills in January stating the new increases.

New Business:

Hannah and Todd Welch were visitors to the meeting. She is pursing a teaching degree and needed to sit in on a government board meeting.

Discussion was held on an update from American Legal. The ordinance book has been completed. A second reading has been completed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve and adopt the new ordinances from American Legal.

Discussion was held on a fuel tank for the town for the mower and the town truck for spraying for bugs in the summer. The Board is waiting for a bid from Dave Brooks on what the cost for a fuel tank with a card reader would cost. They talked with the insurance company regarding this. They would have to add this on to the Town’s liability insurance. The Board is also looking at checking into what the costs would be to put a fuel tank in the back of the pickup to store fuel for the truck and the mower.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: United States Treasury – $2,537.49 – Quarterly taxes, Faye Blindauer – $307.52 – Wages – Custodian, Angie Meier – $1,136.32 – Reimbursement for computer for town purchased from Best Buy, Quill – $214.88 – Supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Samples, Menards – $10.91 – Grounds Supplies, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, Davison Rural Water – $4,101.10 – Water Used, American Legal Publishing – $332.07 – Ordinances.

The next board meeting will be held on February 12th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on February 15, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $47.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ27-1tb