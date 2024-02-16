By: admin

Published February 16, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 8, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. John Baysinger was absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the December Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills for the end of the 2023 year; motion carried:

NorthWestern Energy $5,554.10 Utilities

Sanborn Weekly Journal $300.12 Publishing

Santel Communications $540.97 Phone/Computer

South Dakota Federal Properties $92.00 Shop

TC Enterprises $463.61 Parks/Well House

Woonsocket School $7,274.20 Library

Pullman Well Drilling $4,583.10 Motor

Public Health Lab $58.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $1,418.45 Shop

Michael Todd $1,680.03 Streets

Menards $19.99 Parks

Hawkins $60.00 water

Feistner Gravel $934.08 Streets

Express 2 $1,387.58 Shop

Express Stop $83.06 Shop

Carquest $186.22 Shop

A-Ox Welding $224.73 Shop

Waste Management $5,200.86 Garbage

C&B Operations $298.58 Shop

One Call $15.68 Shop

Doug’s Custom Paint $295.58 Parks

Code Enforcement $1,339.26 Cleanup

South Dakota Retirement Plan $147.55 Retirement

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the following January 2024 bills:

Brooks Oil $7,500.00 Propane Bid

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $650.00 Membership

Planning District III $1,448.00 Membership

Rian Boschee met with the council about a community garden. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin to approve R. Boschee to oversee the garden. Motion carried. Each plot will be charged $25.00 to have access to water and will be re-evaluated yearly.

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the Swenson Development.

The council discussed the Christmas party.

The Council discussed a housing study, which was requested by the housing committee.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the new addition by the football field. The City has had several requests for lots, so if need be, lots will be added to the west of the new addition.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve payment in the amount of $13,929.37 to Doug’s Paint and Body for a new mower.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on February 15, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $36.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ27-1tb