The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 8, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. John Baysinger was absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the December Meeting Minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills for the end of the 2023 year; motion carried:
NorthWestern Energy $5,554.10 Utilities
Sanborn Weekly Journal $300.12 Publishing
Santel Communications $540.97 Phone/Computer
South Dakota Federal Properties $92.00 Shop
TC Enterprises $463.61 Parks/Well House
Woonsocket School $7,274.20 Library
Pullman Well Drilling $4,583.10 Motor
Public Health Lab $58.00 Water
Northwest Pipe Fitting $1,418.45 Shop
Michael Todd $1,680.03 Streets
Menards $19.99 Parks
Hawkins $60.00 water
Feistner Gravel $934.08 Streets
Express 2 $1,387.58 Shop
Express Stop $83.06 Shop
Carquest $186.22 Shop
A-Ox Welding $224.73 Shop
Waste Management $5,200.86 Garbage
C&B Operations $298.58 Shop
One Call $15.68 Shop
Doug’s Custom Paint $295.58 Parks
Code Enforcement $1,339.26 Cleanup
South Dakota Retirement Plan $147.55 Retirement
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Rassel, to approve the following January 2024 bills:
Brooks Oil $7,500.00 Propane Bid
Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $650.00 Membership
Planning District III $1,448.00 Membership
Rian Boschee met with the council about a community garden. Motion by Goergen, seconded by Kilcoin to approve R. Boschee to oversee the garden. Motion carried. Each plot will be charged $25.00 to have access to water and will be re-evaluated yearly.
OLD BUSINESS
The council discussed the Swenson Development.
The council discussed the Christmas party.
The Council discussed a housing study, which was requested by the housing committee.
NEW BUSINESS
The council discussed the new addition by the football field. The City has had several requests for lots, so if need be, lots will be added to the west of the new addition.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve payment in the amount of $13,929.37 to Doug’s Paint and Body for a new mower.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Published once on February 15, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $36.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ27-1tb
Tweet