By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room in Woonsocket, South Dakota. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next scheduled meeting.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use Application for allowing a camping unit(s) to be parked and occupied upon a lot and not within a designated campground for a period greater than 14 days within in a calendar year (Section 1525). This is land on Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW4 30-106-62 Twin Lake Township, Sanborn County, S.D.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Tami Ziebart,

Deputy Zoning

Administrator,

Sanborn County

Published once on February 22, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $14.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ28-1tb