Published February 23, 2024

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Andy and Melissa Ettswold.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve the January 22nd, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Hannah and Todd Welch were visitors to the meeting. She is pursuing a teaching degree and needed to sit in on a government board meeting.

Discussion was held on an update from American Legal. The ordinance book has been completed. A second reading has been completed. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve and adopt the new ordinances from American Legal.

Discussion was held on a fuel tank for the town for the mower and the town truck for spraying for bugs in the summer. The Board is waiting for a bid from Dave Brooks on what the cost for a fuel tank with a card reader would cost. The Board talked with the insurance company regarding this. They would have to add this on to the liability insurance. The Board is also looking at checking into what the costs would be to put a fuel tank in the back of the pickup to store fuel for the truck and the mower.

New Business:

There was an update on water meters. Lance Conrad is still working on them. He’s having trouble getting a hold of customers.

Discussion was held on purchasing a gas tank for the back of the town truck. Meier talked with insurance, and they will cover it and will be added on to the inland marine portion of the policy. Then, there will be fuel for the town mower/and truck.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to purchase a gas tank for the back of the town truck.

Andy and Melissa Ettswold were visitors to the meeting tonight to talk about the grants the Letcher Summer Youth Program has received for the ballpark. They have received an ALM Grant for $2,500.00 to be put towards fixing the dugouts at the ballpark. The dugouts need to have concrete laid in them because of the hole; it is a hazard for someone to fall in and could get hurt. Also, they are looking at putting tin on the back of the dugouts to protect from the weather. Also, they are needing to look at if there is something they can do to tighten the chain link fence so it is not so loose.

The Board also received an $18,000 grant from the Sam Weller Foundation. With this grant, it has to be put towards the back stop. They are looking at different options to see what the better price is. That information will be brought to the next board meeting. They are thinking, to help save with cost, they will have to have the parents help with the installation of the back stop.

The Board also discussed at the meeting about the lights at the ballpark. They had a lot of complaints last year about it being so dark and shadowed, and with them playing Teeners baseball, youth baseball and youth softball, all of the lights need to work. Morris Electric gave an estimate to fix lights last year. A. Ettswold is going to talk to him to see if LED lights need to have as many lights on a pole and to get a better estimate on what it would cost to fix. The town is looking at helping/paying to get these fixed.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: NorthWestern Energy – Utilities – Electric: $1,484.58 – Lift Station – $77.67, Ball Park – $41.74, Water Plant – $181.63, Water Valve – $10.61, Street Lights – $783.78, Lagoon – $15.00, Rossy Park – $27.04, Community Center – $347.11, Runnings – Supplies – $35.96, Sanborn Weekly Journal – Advertising – $61.67, Santel Communications – Utilities – Phone and Internet: Lift Station – Phone – $46.24, Office Phone – $29.73, Office – Internet – $80.50, Community Center – Phone – $25.17, Community Center – Internet – $55.00, South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships – Dues – $204.75, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – Dues – $150.00, Angie Meier – Payroll – $736.54, Ed Hoffman – Payroll – $544.10, Sean Gromer – Payroll – $554.10, Tori Hoffman – Payroll – $92.35.

The next board meeting will be held on February 26th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

