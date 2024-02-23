By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the January 17 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT:

Gwen Senska was present to express some concerns about the fence around the pasture that the County owns. Fencing will be discussed with the high bidder at bidding time.

REPORTS AND BILLS:

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,026,831.36

Register of Deeds $2,482.00

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,462.75

Auditor $9,351.88

Treasurer $9,699.84

States Attorney $7,795.92

Courthouse $4,620.73

Assessor $19,707.79

Register of Deeds $10,181.12

Sheriff $19,879.49

Public Welfare $1,848.87

Ambulance $1,654.17

Extension Office $2,500.67

Weed $3,782.50

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $44,378.35

E-911 $203.00

Emergency Management $750.25

Sobriety Testing $203.03

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

First National Bank, Tax Liability $21,018.20

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $26,910.10

AFLAC, Insurance $1,862.97

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,181.38

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,081.50

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $5,112.91

BEAM, Insurance $283.61

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $456.90

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

A-OX Welding, Supplies $904.00

All Traffic Solutions, Equipment for Speed Sign $1,472.21

Amazon , Supplies $571.73

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.39

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee $135.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Potrament – J. Knox – R. Filter – M. English – M. English – G. Boom $2,915.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $8,661.33

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $4,904.00

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $1,080.00

Butler, Supplies $1,591.98

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $96.24

Commtech Inc., Wiring Updates $380.00

D&L Tire Service, Supplies $98.60

Emergency Safety Education, EMT Courses $150.00

Eternal Security Products, Camera $258.52

Express 2, Fuel $216.03

Express Stop, Fuel $21.23

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $1,210.80

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $241.96

GrowMark Inc., Toner $636.35

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $441.64

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $878.10

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $41.94

Menards, Supplies $215.56

Napa Central, Supplies $64.60

Northern Truck Equipment, Supplies $2,442.14

Office Peeps, Supplies $246.17

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee December ‘24 $511.23

Quadient Leasing, Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Runnings Supply, Supplies $801.96

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $292.69

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $28.14

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,160.11

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $1,148.87

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, Membership Dues $75.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Spring Workshop $70.00

Dina Shefner, Crushed Gravel $72,000.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $73,122.59

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $28,259.71

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $560.17

TC Enterprises, Supplies $166.54

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,425.98

Trail King Industries, Inc., Supplies $204.09

Tritech Software System, Sheriff Dues $5,020.25

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Wheelco, Supplies $208.80

Xcel Energy, Utilities $327.66

HIGHWAY:

Stacey Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Roads and Maintainers were discussed. The commissioners will continue with discussion regarding maintainers, as they have a maintainer that will have the warranty expiring in October.

RESOLUTION 2024-2 – WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION DESIGNEE:

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to adopt resolution 2024-2.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS OF SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

RESOLUTION #2024-2

WILDLAND FIRE DIVISION

DESIGNEE

WHEREAS, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Wildland Fire Division, has requested that the Sanborn County Commission appoint a designee for the purpose of requesting division assistance and assets for fire suppression in Sanborn County, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (with prior confirmation of the commission chair) to obligate county funds when asking for assistance of the following type and character: single engine air tanker, fire engines, hand crews, fire investigators, and/or additional fire management personnel, and

WHEREAS such designee shall have authority (without confirmation of the commission chair) to request mutual aid assistance from the Wildland Fire Division of up to six personnel and two vehicles at no cost to the county, and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Sanborn County Emergency Manager, presently Josh Starzman, is hereby appointed as the official designee for this purpose for the calendar year of 2024. Also authorized is Sanborn County Commissioner Chairman, Jeff Ebersdorfer and Sanborn County Sheriff, Thomas Fridley.

Votes cast of the Sanborn County Commissioners: AYE 5, NAY 0.

Passed and enacted this 6th day of February 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Sanborn County

Commissioner Chairman

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

PASTURE LEASE

The high bid of $12,500 from Tim Pearson was accepted. Fencing was discussed.

TAMI ZIEBART, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to enter Board of Adjustment. Motion carried.

Ziebart presented a variance for Roger Schmit. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the variance as presented for NW 1/4 25-106-60. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared back to Board of Commissioners.

AARON PILCHER, ATTORNEY

Pilcher was present to discuss with the board what their expectations are for the State’s Attorney position. The State’s Attorney position is up for election in 2024.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD:

Planning & Zoning minutes from February 5 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Steve Larson gave an update on the 4-H building flooring. The board agreed to hire Flatland Concrete to clean and wax the building addition floor, prior to use, with the quote of $4,500.

Josh Starzman, Emergency Manager, updated the board regarding dispatch and communication methods for First Responders.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter executive session at 10:47 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 10:55 a.m. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to appoint Tami Ziebart as Director of Equalization, and increase Ziebart’s wage to $23.00 per hour, effective February 1, 2024. Motion carried.

Commissioner Peterson discussed some of the Legislative bills that are currently in discussion. There was discussion on the Senate Bill 105 regarding Veteran’s Service Officers.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to recess at 12:11 p.m., and to resume at 1:00 p.m. at the 4-H Building to hold the County Towns and Townships meeting with board members. The Commissioner meeting was adjourned at 2:43 p.m., by Chairman Ebersdorfer at the conclusion of the Township meeting. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

