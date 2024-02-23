By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 12th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Not in attendance was Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Armondo Rodriguez, Brooke King, Shelley Schlicht, Kylie Pauly, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 8, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the January 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $926,475.99; Add receipts: Taxes $11,396.64; Interest $7,444.07; Admissions $850.00; Rentals: $0.00; Pupil activities $0.00; Other Local $1,179.05; State Aid $125,242.00; Federal Grants Receivable $0.00; Other State: $868.60; Total to be accounted for: $1,073,456.35; less disbursements $185,439.23; Cash balance: $888,017.12; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $888,017.12.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,944,910.97: Add receipts: Taxes $10,999.13; Other local $0.00; Federal Grants Receivable $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,955,910.10; less disbursements $21,271.86; Cash balance: $1,934,638.24; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,934,638.24.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $596,647.91; Add receipts: Taxes $6,244.03; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $602,891.94; less disbursements $42,469.26; Cash balance: $560,422.68; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $560,422.68.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $34,822.77; Add receipts: Interest $31.40; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,328.67; Other local $465.50; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $7,164.65; Total to be accounted for: $52,812.99; less disbursements $27,142.97; Cash balance: $25,670.02; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $25,670.02.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $69,756.41; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Student tuition $10,576.40; Total to be accounted for: $80,332.81; less disbursements $20,493.73; Cash balance: $59,839.08; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $59,839.08.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $29,585.44; Add receipts: Interest $38.21; Pupil activities $959.52; Other local $1,300.00; Total to be accounted for: $31,883.17; less disbursements $618.89; Fund balance: $31,264.28.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $146,547.23

Special Education: $42,082.14

Food Service: $10,991.18

Enterprise #53: $19,600.35

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, SUPPLIES – WELDING CLASS $548.86

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, FRESHMAN PROJECT SUPPLIES – OVERAGE $976.49

AT&T, CELL PHONE $85.81

BROADCAST MUSIC, INC., MUSIC LICENSE $162.51

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $7,977.60

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $85.75

CLAYTON, JOHN, REIMBURSE – CAR WASH SCHOOL VAN $14.00

DIAL CORPORATION, ONLINE COURSES (4) $0.00

EDDY, TYSON, WRESTLING MILEAGE $274.38

EMC INSURANCE, COMMERCIAL AUTO PREMIUM $722.93

EXPRESS 2, GAS $183.47

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,362.29

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, Associated School Boards of South Dakota CONFERENCE LODGING $1,188.25

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., CHROME COVER PLATES $449.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $106.76

[IMPREST FUND:

BLUE, GREG, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME MILEAGE $122.24

CLARK, MATT, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME MILEAGE $119.00

HASKAMP, JIM, GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $159.98

REGION V BAND CONTEST, REGION MUSIC CONTEST $72.00

SOUTH DAKOTA TEA, INDUSTRIAL TECH CONFERENCE $100.00

TOTAL GIRLS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND REGION BAND AND SOUTH DAKOTA TEA IMPREST CLAIMS: $573.22]

IVERSON, KEY FOB $379.05

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, SNOWBLOWER PARTS $621.34

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $19,065.95

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRE REPAIR, OIL CHANGE AND O-RING $226.22

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR – FROZEN WATER LINE $465.15

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES $327.14

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES AND FRESHMAN PROJECT OVERAGE AND LIGHTS $751.75

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,460.62

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE AND CAR WASH $12.10

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMAS AND COVERS $173.57

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $169.09

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $616.84

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $173.66

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, LLC, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $253.73

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY, BOILER INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION FEE $80.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY AND HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $1,799.72

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $76.58

Fund Total: $47,964.93

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., TRACK UNIFORMS $8,091.00

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $3,510.00

Fund Total: $12,636.45

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,168.92

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP PAYMENT FIRST SEMESTER $19,989.00

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $330.48

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES $980.14

Fund Total: $22,468.54

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO 4 SUPPLIES $309.85

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $48.48

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $160.39

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICES $46.24

TEACHER DIRECT, SUPPLIES $260.04

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K FOOD/SUPPLIES $315.85

Fund Total: $1,140.85

Checking Account Total: $84,210.77

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $31.90

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $454.75

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $33.73

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $687.06

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES $43.91

MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY, KITCHEN SUPPRESSION SYSTEM INSPECTION $267.50

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $9,992.89

WOONY FOODS, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $29.60

Fund Total: $11,541.34

Checking Account Total: $11,541.34

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BAND TRIP $2,030.34

LOCAL LUMBER, MATERIALS – FRESHMAN SHOP PROJECT $22.75

Fund Total: $2,053.09

Checking Account Total: $2,053.09

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and advised that the auditors are running even further behind schedule than initially anticipated. They are planning to come the end of April or May.

Mr. Weber advised that the school is going to move forward with licensing the Birth-to-4 Preschool with the state. The school has already been following guidelines but not licensed. Mr. Weber presented the Board with a list of possible Capital Outlay Budget items for future improvements. Mr. Weber updated that the football co-op meeting with Sanborn Central and Wessington Springs went well. The schools discussed improvements for upcoming years.

Mr. Bruce updated that busing is still going well and the roads have been good, considering the warmer weather. Mr. Bruce updated that things are running smoothly in the kitchen.

On behalf of Mrs. Jensen, Mrs. King updated that elementary students recently celebrated the 100th day of school and had their Valentine’s parties. Elementary students have also started Flight School again and are doing breakout sessions for reading. WEPC will be hosting an upcoming assembly. Eighth grade students will be participating in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) on February 29th.

Mrs. King updated that she has worked with Mrs. Jensen on finalizing the NAEP testing as well as the state testing that is coming up and confirmed that all accommodations are in place.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that Junior High and High School will begin doing math interventions. Mr. Rodriguez also updated that state E-Sports will be competing in person this year and it will be in Brookings. The school already has one student qualified and are hoping to have a few more.

Kylie Pauly and Shelley Schlicht were also in attendance, and they advised the Board that they are considering doing away with Kindergarten and Preschool celebration ceremonies. They would still like to celebrate with their students but plan to do so as an end of year party, similar to what other grades are already doing.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board re-approves to pay $25 per hour to drive wrestlers to practice when the co-op requires a driver. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2024-25 school calendar. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves the purchase of new curriculum for Junior High Science from McGraw-Hill in the amount of $9,015.59. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve new technology through Riverside Technologies, Inc (RTI) in the amount of up to $60,000.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approves a new sound system for the gymnasium from Unique Sound in the amount of $6,167.00. (NOTE: The school received a grant for $1,000.00 from NWPS to help with this cost.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve a spot bonus in the amount of $175.00 for janitor Trent Clayton when the water pipes froze over the weekend of January 13, 2024. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approves to transfer $50,000.00 from general fund to fund #51 food service. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves C. Eagle Construction in the amount of $2,739,000 (base bid) and alternate #1 for $30,450 as the low bid for the new CTE Shop Building addition. Other base bids include: First Dakota Construction $3,066,000 and Tellinghuisen Construction $2,745,000. The construction costs will be paid from $1,500,000 in capital outlay certificates, $225,000 from a workforce grant awarded to the school from the Department of Education, and the rest from the current capital outlay fund. No additional taxes will be raised for this project. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve resolution authorizing the execution, terms, issuance, sale, and payment of limited tax capital outlay certificates in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $1,500,000 of the Woonsocket School District 55-4 of Sanborn and Jerauld counties, South Dakota and the pledge of state aid to education to secure payment thereof. (NOTE: No additional taxes will be raised for the new CTE shop project.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve D.A. Davidson & Co’s underwriting engagement and disclosure letter for retaining their firm as the District’s underwriter for the capital outlay certificates. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the February 12, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:02 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

