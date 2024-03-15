By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

The governing board of Twin Lake Township does state that the above said board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $14,500 starting with calendar year 2025 taxes payable in the calendar year 2026. This opt out will be for 10 (ten) years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2035. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, this resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread an excess levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount.

Henry Linke,

Board Chairman

Darrell Miller,

Supervisor

Alan Linke,

Supervisor

Published on March 14 and March 21, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $27.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.