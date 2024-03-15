By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson; Steve Larson and Paul Larson were absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the February 20 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Judy Fredrichs and Walter Cope were present for discussions regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions Pipeline.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $2,969,509.36

Register of Deeds $2,412.50

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

February Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,462.72

Auditor $9,366.95

Treasurer $9,714.92

States Attorney $7,795.93

Courthouse $4,620.72

Assessor $9,766.86

Register of Deeds $10,195.01

Sheriff $19,879.49

Public Welfare $1,848.88

Ambulance $2,112.43

Extension Office $2,163.68

Weed $3,832.71

Drainage $0.00

Planning and Zoning $129.18

Road and Bridge $43,112.01

E-911 $203.00

Emergency Management $750.24

Sobriety Testing $203.03

First National Bank, Tax Liability $18,346.08

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $26,910.10

AFLAC, Insurance $1,885.50

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,923.18

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,081.50

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,307.62

BEAM, Insurance $283.61

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance – Ambulance No Run Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Aileen Brewer, Translating Services $40.00

Aramark, Supplies $31.73

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.39

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Potrament – R. Perez Cuyuch $2,785.00

Brooks Oil Company, Propane – Supplies $2,343.75

Butler Equipment Company, Supplies $677.22

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $99.84

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $100.60

Express 2, Fuel $338.19

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $2,058.75

Feistner Gravel & Excavation, Woonsocket Township Project $18,008.00

Flatland Concrete, Floor at 4-H Building $6,000.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $120.89

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $86.06

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $20.97

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $101.88

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $124.85

Mcleods Printing & Supply, Absentee Ballot Set $57.97

Menards, Supplies $221.36

Mid-States Organized Crime, Membership $100.00

Napa Central, Supplies $98.70

Northern Truck Equipment Corp, Supplies $396.33

Office Peeps, Supplies $199.47

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee Jan ‘24 $514.09

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $296.29

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,193.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $513.09

South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources – South Dakota, Dues $200.00

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP – First Quarter $303.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, 4-H Building Insurance $477.13

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,425.98

Trail King Industries, Inc., Supplies $77.51

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – M. Yeoman $724.00

Marty Wingert, CPR Helper $150.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $330.80

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. A quote was presented to extend the warranty on the oldest maintainer; no action will be taken until the current warranty is closer to expiring.

9:30 a.m. – Hot and Cold Patch Mix

Asphalt Paving – $81 for Hot

Commercial Asphalt – $70 for Hot

$120 for Cold

$160 for Omega

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept both bids presented. Motion carried.

9:35 a.m. – Patch Overlay

Commercial Asphalt – $105 per ton for Hot mix in place

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept Commercial Asphalt bid. Motion carried.

9:40 a.m. – Gravel Crushing

First Rate Excavate –

¾ Inch – $5 per ton

1 Inch – $5 per ton

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept First Rate Excavate bid. Motion carried.

9:45 a.m. – Crane Work

Hallaway Construction – Bid was placed with a breakdown of equipment use and labor costs.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to accept the Hallaway Construction bid. Bid breakdown is available in the Auditor’s office for viewing purposes. Motion carried.

9:50 a.m. – TruNorth Steel Bid Packet

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept the bid packet from TruNorth Steel. Motion carried.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment. After discussion regarding the Conditional Use Permit for Zach Scott, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to table the vote regarding the Conditional Use Permit until the March 19th meeting, due to quorum purposes as Blindauer abstained from a vote on this matter. Ebersdorfer declared the end of Board of Adjustment.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the following resolution 2024-6, presented on behalf of Jeremy White and Jessica Van Laecken White; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 OF WHITE’S ADDITION IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 32, T 105 N, R 61 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which had been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 5th day of March, 2024

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson, Board of

County Commissioners of

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on March 5, 2024, approving the above-names plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor, Sanborn County

KAREN KRUEGER, TREASURER

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve Resolution 2024-7, a Resolution providing for the cancellation of checks and warrants issued by Sanborn County Outstanding for a period of two (2) years or more. Motion carried.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Miller proposed quotes to the board for a floor cleaner. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to order a floor scrubber from Hillyard for $8,666.36 to be used at the 4-H building. Motion carried.

AMBULANCE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the purchase of a new Ambulance and to give permission to Auditor Moody to sign the electronic Purchase Agreement on behalf of Sanborn County. Motion carried. An anticipated delivery is in 24-30 months, with payment due at the time of delivery. Emergency Manager, Josh Starzman, will be submitting a grant in hopes of defraying the cost for the purchase of the Ambulance.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Planning and Zoning minutes from March 4 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to close the Courthouse on Friday, March 29th, (Good Friday) and Monday, April 1st, (Easter Monday) as declared by Governor Noem, to observe the Easter holiday. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:26 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on March 14, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $96.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.