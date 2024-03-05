By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

A special meeting of Benedict Township was held Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center.

Members attending were Bob Hetland III, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan Olson, Don Klinkner and Margaret Spelbring.

Motion by Don Klinkner and seconded by Bob Hetland III to vacate two miles of Benedict Township road:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by Deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 231st Street bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue on the west, and bordered on the north by Section 30, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, and bordered on the south by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by Deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 232nd Street bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue, and bordered on the north by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, and bordered on the south by Section 6, Township 106 North, Range 59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

Meeting adjourned.

Margaret Spelbring,

Clerk,

Benedict Township

Published once on March 14, 2024

