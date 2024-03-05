Benedict Township Board proceedings

March 5, 2024

By:
Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

A special meeting of Benedict Township was held Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center.

Members attending were Bob Hetland III, Tyler Hoffman, Ryan Olson, Don Klinkner and Margaret Spelbring.

Motion by Don Klinkner and seconded by Bob Hetland III to vacate two miles of Benedict Township road:

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by Deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 231st Street bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue on the west, and bordered on the north by Section 30, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, and bordered on the south by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

That existing public right-of-way which includes the statutory right-of-way and any right-of-way acquired by Deed(s) lying on the section line highway running east and west commonly known as 232nd Street bordered by 413th Avenue on the east and 412th Avenue, and bordered on the north by Section 31, Township 107 North, Range 59, Benedict Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota, and bordered on the south by Section 6, Township 106 North, Range 59, Diana Township, Sanborn County, South Dakota; said road being approximately 66 feet in width and approximately one (1) mile in length.

Meeting adjourned.

Margaret Spelbring, 

Clerk, 

Benedict Township

Published once on March 14, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $19.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ31-1tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 