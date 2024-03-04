By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. A visitor to the meeting was Andy Ettswold.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the February 26th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Update on the ballfield: Chada contacted Pro-Contracting, and they will be coming up in the next week to lay cement in the dugouts. Chada contacted Tanner Cross about getting prices for posts and installing the posts as he did the backstops in Mount Vernon and Salem. The Board is waiting to hear back from Cross. Discussion was also held on the lights at the ballpark. Morris Electric has ordered the lights.

Meier talked to the board for Janet Maeschen as she was unable to attend about the 4-H group planting some trees throughout the Town of Letcher for Arbor Day. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 4-H group to plant trees.

New Business:

Discussion was held on placing an ad in the paper for summer help. The Board will place the ad in the paper the end of March.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Santel Communications – $252.35: Utilities – Office – Phone and Internet: $125.94, Community Center – Phone and Internet – $80.17, Lift Station – Phone – $46.24, South Dakota Rural Water Association – $385.00 – Annual Dues, Letcher Fireman’s Reserve – $2,100.00 – Annual Dues, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, Tori Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, Angie Meier – $1,243.20 – Wages: $700.00 for Annual Report and $543.20 – Wages – Finance Officer, CorTrust Bank – $5.00 – Fees for Safe Deposit Box.

The next board meeting will be held on March 18th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on March 14, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $27.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.