Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

THE GOVERNING BOARD OF Benedict Township do state that the above said board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $5,000 starting with the calendar year 2024 taxes payable in the calendar year 2025. This opt out will be for five (5) years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2029. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

Also, be it resolved that the GOVERNING BOARD OF Benedict Township will conduct an election to approve or disapprove the tax levy opt out pursuant to SDCL 10-13-36. The election will be held on March 5, 2024.

Signed:

Robert Hetland III,

Board Chairman

Tyler Hoffman,

Board Member

Ryan Olson,

Board Member

Don Klinkner,

Board Member

Date: March 5, 2024

