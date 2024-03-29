ATTENTION TAXPAYERS: Notice of Property Tax Increase

By:
Published March 29, 2024, in Public Notices

THE SANBORN COUNTY Commissioners, governing board of Sanborn County, South Dakota, state that the above said board is unable to properly maintain, repair, construct, and reconstruct roads and bridges in SANBORN COUNTY.  Law now permits the governing board of SANBORN COUNTY to establish a tax amount which may be levied and such amount can increase each year with the amount of inflation and new construction. Therefore, the board does now establish a base property tax in the amount of eighty cents ($.80) per One Thousand Dollars Valuation starting with calendar year 2024, taxes payable in the calendar year 2025.  This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board. 

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, the resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread a levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount, and allowing for percentage increases from inflation and new construction in subsequent years, as according to Resolution #2024-5. 

Signed:

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Board Chairperson

DATE: March 19, 2024

Published on March 29 and April 5, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $32.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ33-1tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 