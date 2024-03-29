By: admin

Published March 29, 2024, in Public Notices

THE SANBORN COUNTY Commissioners, governing board of Sanborn County, South Dakota, state that the above said board is unable to properly maintain, repair, construct, and reconstruct roads and bridges in SANBORN COUNTY. Law now permits the governing board of SANBORN COUNTY to establish a tax amount which may be levied and such amount can increase each year with the amount of inflation and new construction. Therefore, the board does now establish a base property tax in the amount of eighty cents ($.80) per One Thousand Dollars Valuation starting with calendar year 2024, taxes payable in the calendar year 2025. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, the resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread a levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount, and allowing for percentage increases from inflation and new construction in subsequent years, as according to Resolution #2024-5.

Signed:

Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Board Chairperson

DATE: March 19, 2024

