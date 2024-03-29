By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 19, at 9:01 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the March 6 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,709.89

Town, Townships & Schools, Monthly Remittance $188,943.12

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $86.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $82,016.20

A-OX Welding, Supplies $303.04

Bound Tree, Supplies $162.99

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $330.00

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $9,452.50

Brule County Sheriff’s Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $2,448.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $706.89

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – M. Nelson and J. Rodriguez $724.40

Commtech Inc., ROD Phone $90.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Draw – R. Filter $40.00

South Dakota Department of Public Safety ED, Teletype Services January 1 – June, 30, 2024 $2,340.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses March $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $101.45

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $1,244.44

Governors Inn, Election School $77.00

City of Huron, Teletype Services January 1 – June, 30, 2024 $700.00

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $17.83

Nobles County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Papers $75.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,711.93

Office Equipment Service, Supplies $694.96

Premier Equipment, Repairs $482.59

Ramkota Hotel – Pierre, Election School $114.00

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Blood Draw – M. English and M. English $100.00

Sand Creek Archery, Share of Propane $805.04

South Dakota Property Management, Equipment $2,500.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $451.06

TranSource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $2,496.45

True North Steel, Ravenna – Culverts $11,283.36

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Laser Printer $280.00

Woonsocket Township, Woonsocket Township H&H Study $4,942.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $79.63

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter into an agreement with South Dakota Department of Transportation for Pavement Markings. Motion carried. The board reviewed the Highway Safety Manual with some updates to the manual as recommended by Safety Benefits. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the additions made to the highway safety manual by Resolution 2024-12. Motion carried.

TAMI ZIEBART, DIRECTOR OF EQUALIZATION

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter Board of Adjustment. By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the conditional use request for Zach Scott for Lot 9 of J&L Subdivision NW4 30-106-62. Motion carried; Blindauer abstained. Ebersdorfer declared end of Board of Adjustment.

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion was made by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following resolution 2024-8 presented on behalf of Garth and Sarah Swenson; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOTS 1, 2 AND 3 OF GARTH’S ADDITION IN THE SW ¼ OF SECTION 22, T 107 N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 19th day of March, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on March 19, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the following resolution 2024-9 presented on behalf of Arthur and Audrey Kneen; motion carried:

Be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT 1 OF KNEEN ADDITION IN THE SOUTH ½ OF SECTION 23, T 107 N, 4 60 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, which has been submitted for examination pursuant to law, is hereby approved and the County Auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this Resolution and certify the same.

Dated this 19th day of March, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairperson,

Board of County

Commissioners,

Sanborn County

The undersigned does hereby certify that the above resolution was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, at a regular meeting held on March 19, 2024, approving the above-named plat.

/s/ Kami Moody

Auditor,

Sanborn County

By recommendation from the Planning & Zoning board, a motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to approve the following resolution 2024-10 presented on behalf of Marli, Thad and Shawna, and Shane and Lynette Baysinger; motion carried:

Whereas, it appears that the owners thereof have caused a plat to be made of the following real property: TRACT A AND TRACT B OF RAINBOW RANCH ADDITION IN SECTION 19, T106N, R60W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, BEING A REPLAT OF PARCEL 2 OF RAINBOW RANCH ADDITION IN SECTION 19, T106N, R60W OF THE 5TH. P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, and have submitted such plat to the county commission of Sanborn County, South Dakota for approval. Now therefore be it resolved, that such plat has been executed according to the law and same is hereby approved. The county auditor is hereby authorized and directed to endorse on such plat a copy of this resolution and certify the same.

I, Kami Moody, County Auditor of Sanborn County, South Dakota, do hereby certify that the within and foregoing is a true copy of the resolution passed by the board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, South Dakota, on this 19th day of March, 2024.

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman of the Board of

County Commissioners

SPEED LIMIT ON 236TH STREET

Brenda Fagerhaug was present to continue to express her concerns regarding the speed limit on 236th Street, in the ¾ mile by Twin Lakes. Fagerhaug proposed that the speed limit be reduced to 20 to 30 mph zone through the residential area. The board will be putting up children at play signs, as soon as they arrive, and will place traffic counters later in the spring/summer, to help determine if reducing the speed is necessary.

RESOLUTION 2024-5 – ESTABLISHING A ROAD AND BRIDGE LEVY

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve Resolution 2024-5 to establish a Road and Bridge Levy. This levy would replace the current opt-out levy of $350,000, and will not be in addition to the current levy.

WHEREAS, Sanborn County has deteriorating and substandard county roads and bridges; and

WHEREAS Sanborn County has inadequate revenue to meet the minimum road and bridge maintenance required; and

WHEREAS, SDCL 10-12-13 allows the Board of County Commissioners to establish a levy for the creation of a reserve fund to be accumulated and used for the purpose of maintaining, repairing, constructing and reconstructing roads and bridges in Sanborn County; and

WHEREAS taxable valuation within Sanborn County is less than one billion dollars;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners that there shall be an increased levy in the amount of Eighty – Cents ($.80) per one thousand dollars of taxable valuation of property located within Sanborn County; and that the monies from the levy shall be placed into a reserve fund known as the Sanborn County Highway and Bridge Reserve fund; and be it further;

RESOLVED that said funds shall be used solely for county road and bridge purposes, and that the County Highway budget shall not be reduced on account of the special funds available.

Upon roll call vote, the following was recorded: S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Peterson, aye; Ebersdorfer, aye; Motion carried.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 19th day of March, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of Sanborn

County Commissioners

ATTEST: /s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Auditor Moody received the 2024 Nurse’s contract with the South Dakota Department of Health. Discussion was had, but no action taken. Contract will be reviewed again at the meeting on April 16th.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter recess at 11:42 a.m., to go to the 4-H building to meet with Summit Contracting for a walk-through of the addition before signing off on the completion of the project. Motion carried.

SUMMIT CONTRACTING

Steven Bultsma and Dusty Kusser, Summit Contracting, Jamie Miller, Scott Senska, Andy Ettswold and Paula Linke were all present at the 4-H building. There were some concerns expressed with Summit Contracting regarding how things were completed. Summit Contracting will make the requested changes prior to Sanborn County paying the final bill and signing off on the completion of the project.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 2:09 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

