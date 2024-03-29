By: admin

Published March 29, 2024, in Public Notices

Woonsocket Restricted Use Solid Waste Facility By the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has received a permit renewal application from the city of Woonsocket to continue operation of a Type IV Restricted Use Solid Waste Facility located ½ a mile west of Woonsocket. The legal description is the NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 of Sec 21, T107N, R62W, Sanborn County, South Dakota. The total acreage of the site is 5.00 acres. The facility will serve the city of Woonsocket and the surrounding area. The permit renewal will be granted for a period of five years as provided for under SDCL 34A-6-1.16.

DANR has reviewed the application and information submitted, has reached a tentative decision and recommends to the Board of Minerals and Environment (board) that the permit be issued to the applicant to operate the solid waste facility.

The recommendation for approval of this permit is subject to the applicant’s compliance with the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD) 74:27 and a total of 32 permit conditions. The permit conditions include general requirements (10 conditions), design and construction requirements (3 conditions), operating requirements (9 conditions), recordkeeping and reporting (2 conditions), closure requirements (7 conditions), and financial assurance (1 condition) as have been determined to be necessary to ensure the facility complies with the environmental laws of this state.

In accordance with SDCL 34A-6-1.14, DANR’s recommendation for approval will become the final decision of the permit application and this permit will be issued 30 days after publication of this notice. A person adversely affected or having an interest adversely affected by the DANR’s recommendation for approval may petition the board for a contested case hearing. The petition must comply with the requirements of ARSD 74:09:01:01. If a petition for such a hearing is not filed within 30 days of this publication date, a permit will be formally and finally granted at that time.

A copy of all recommended terms and conditions are available from DANR and may be obtained upon request from: South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, 523 East Capitol Avenue, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3182, Attn.: Nicholas Burke, telephone (605) 773-3153. A copy of the draft permit is available at https://danr.sd.gov/public.

Hunter Roberts,

Secretary

Department of Agriculture

and Natural Resources

