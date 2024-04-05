By: admin

Published April 5, 2024

The special meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2024, with the following members present: Joel Rassel, Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin and Brandon Goergen. Arin Boschee was absent.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to enter into a meeting of Directors of Equalization. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following appeals for the 2024 property tax assessments; motion carried:

Randy and Linda Verba 2024 total assessment is $241,613.00; the board recommends that the structure be assessed at $150,000.00 and leave the land value as is.

Duane and Frances Peterson 2024 total assessment is $103,271.00; the board recommends that the total assessment be $93,883.00 ($86,083.00 Structure and $7,800.00 Land).

Joel and Dawn Rassel 2024 total assessment is $458,040.00; the board recommends that the total assessment be $400,000.00 ($387,130.00 Structure and $12,870.00 Land).

Motion by Goergen, seconded by D. Foos, to reenter the special meeting. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

