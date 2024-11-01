By: admin

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) Blackhawks drew the short straw for their first round of this year’s playoffs, as they did not have home-field advantage, but they proved that to not be an issue. In a low-scoring defensive battle, the Blackhawks kept the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers from completing a two-point conversion in the last few minutes of the game to hold on to a one-point lead and win their first round of post-season play, 14-13.

Coach Schmitz was incredibly impressed with his team’s performance stating, “Wow! What a game. Both teams played really well. We were able to create some turnovers and take advantage of some things. Offensively, we were able to move the ball in the air and on the ground. Our kids came together and played a tough, physical game. I couldn’t be prouder of our kids. Next week, we will go up against a very good Winner team.”

The game against Winner will be played tonight (Thursday) in Winner starting at 6 p.m. Although the Warriors are currently undefeated and rated first in the 11B division, the Blackhawks have already played them this season on Winner’s home field, and they had a good showing in an 18-30 loss, which is the most points that have been scored against Winner by any opponent so far this season. The game can be watched online on Winner Warriors Live.

