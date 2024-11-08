By: admin

Published November 8, 2024, in Sports

On Monday, Oct. 28, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Howard to play a rescheduled game against the Tigers. It was a great way to start the week for the ladies, bringing home an easy three-set win with set scores of 5-25, 22-25 and 21-25.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Lady Blackhawks had their final regular-season game in Mt. Vernon against the MVP Titans. With Head Coach Darcy Deinert still at the helm, the Titans are a strong team, and they proved that again last Tuesday night handing the SCW ladies a three-set loss with scores of 12-25, 21-25 and 11-25.

SCW ended their regular season with a 17-10 record. They hosted their first round of the Region 3B Tournament in Forestburg on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Flandreau Indian Lady Indians. The outcome of that game would determine if they continued to the second round of play on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Results of the tournament games will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

…Read individual results and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!