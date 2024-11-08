By: admin

Published November 8, 2024, in Sports

Thursday night was a nice night for football in late October but turned out to be a rough night for the WWSSC Blackhawks, as their season came to an end in a 0-44 loss against Winner in a Class 11B State Quarterfinal game played in Winner.

In his post-game recap, Head Coach Michael Schmitz stated, “This was a tough game. This team came in ready to battle, but Winner was just too physical and executed really well. The Blackhawks battled to the very end but were not able to keep the game close. The end of the season is never easy, especially when you have a group of kids like this. It has been my pleasure to work with each and every one of them.”

