Published November 1, 2024, in Headline News, School, Sports

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it has become the norm for most volleyball programs across the state to host an event to raise funds and to bring awareness to how cancer affects a community. This year’s “Dig Pink Night,” as it is commonly known, was organized by Woonsocket senior Whitney Hagman to fulfill her senior project obligation, and although it was quite an undertaking, it turned out to be a beautifully successful event with it collecting an estimated $8,000.

The night was full of activities and opportunities for everyone to find a way to contribute to the cause. There was a silent auction with several tables full of a large variety of items and baskets to be bid on. The ladies from Woonsocket’s branch of Dakotaland Federal Credit Union were on hand to sponsor the “chuck a duck,” and Kaitlin Brueske of Hair by KB was on location to add pink tinsel to the hair of any interested young lady. Members of the SCW volleyball team donated baked goods for a productive bake sale, and Steve Larson helped raise funds with a live auction of a game ball signed by all the SCW players and staff.

Hagman explained the reason she chose this event as her senior project, “Helping people has always been something I enjoy doing, so, when I found out “Dig Pink” was an option for my senior project, I knew right away that’s what I wanted to do.”

