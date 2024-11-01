By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Sports

The SCW junior varsity girls played two games last week and added another two wins to their, now, 14-game winning streak. Their first game was on Tuesday, Oct. 22 against Hitchcock-Tulare in Woonsocket. They played well together, coming from behind to win the second set and take the game in two sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-22.

Their second win of the week came against Bridgewater-Emery on Friday night in Forestburg. The two teams were fairly evenly matched, but SCW worked their magic and earned another win in two sets with scores of 25-15 and 25-22.

The junior varsity team improves to an impressive 14-1 record, and they will end their season this week, playing Howard on Monday in a rescheduled game and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton for the final game of the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

