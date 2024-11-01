By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Sports

Last week proved to be a challenge for the SCW Lady Blackhawks with two home games against some very tough opponents. The first game was held in conjunction with Dig Pink Night on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Woonsocket against Hitchcock-Tulare. The Patriots have been ranked in the top five teams in the Class B State Polls for most of the season, so the Lady Blackhawks knew they had a fight ahead of them. They worked hard but still fell short, losing to the Patriots in three sets with scores of 17-25, 11-25 and 19-25.

The next game was on Friday, Oct. 25 in Forestburg. In their final home game of the regular season, the Lady Blackhawks were brought against a talented Bridgewater-Emery team. The SCW ladies had a terrific performance, but once again, fell short of the win, losing in three sets with scores of 23-25, 22-25 and 19-25.

The Blackhawks played in Howard on Monday, Oct. 28 and in Plankinton on Tuesday, Oct. 29, to end the regular season. The first round of Region Tournament play is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Once the Sanborn Weekly Journal is informed of who SCW plays and where, it will be posted on their Facebook page.

