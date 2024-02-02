By: admin

Published February 2, 2024, in Obituaries

Brean Olson, 37, of Woonsocket, passed away Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, at Medical City Lewisville in Lewisville, Texas, due to complications with pneumonia.

Funeral services were on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Forestburg 4-H Building in Forestburg. Burial was in Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Forestburg. Visitation was Friday with a prayer service at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Brean Christa Olson was born on Feb. 15, 1986, to Gary and Karla (Pontow) Olson in Mitchell. Brean attended Mitchell High School, graduating in 2004. Brean loved sports and participated in varsity athletics for the Mitchell Kernels. She received a golf scholarship from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She was a gifted golfer, and she enjoyed playing the game and loved teaching the game to others. Brean would later graduate from Southeast Technical Institute and Southern New Hampshire University.

Brean was always so loving, kind, and filled with positivity. She had a genuine kindness to her, and all admired her for being herself, accepting of everyone, and living her life to the fullest. Brean was a beautiful soul with an infectious spirit and radiating smile, and always gave the best hugs. She always gave more than she received and always found the good in people, regardless of their situation. Brean also loved being an aunt to her nephew, Duncan.

Brean is survived by her parents, Gary and Karla Olson; sister, Jenna (Jason) McDonald; brother, Chase Olson; one nephew; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Art and Eunice Olson, Ralph Pontow, Gordon and Elda Keeton; and uncle, James Grassel.