By: admin

Published January 26, 2024, in Obituaries

Gary Lee Goudy, 78, of Artesian, passed away at Avera Heart Hospital on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10:30 a.m., at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Visitation was Tuesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Honorary pallbearers were Gary’s five sons, Bub, CK, Clay, Ryan and Tyson; stepson, Matthew; and son-in-law, Jim. Condolences may be sent to 312 S. Main St., Artesian, SD 57314.

Gary shared the last 21 years of his life with his wife, Patti, in their home in Artesian and, before that, Mitchell. He drove school bus for Sanborn Central School District and was also transportation supervisor. Prior to that, he drove the transit bus for the City of Mitchell.

Gary was born to Ed and Gertrude (Watznauer) Goudy on July 23, 1945. He attended school in Artesian and graduated in 1963. He then went to Sioux City and went to barber school. Gary and his first wife had five children, all boys, who were the light of Gary’s life. He added two more bonus kids when he married Patti in 2002. Gary held various jobs throughout the years, including driving truck for Coca-Cola, but he enjoyed driving school bus and even did so in his retirement.

Gary’s hobbies varied from watching youth sports, monitoring the weather, feeding the various critters in his yard, fishing and hunting, playing pinochle with the boys, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoying a good nap in his favorite chair.

Gary is survived by his wife, Patti; six sons, Grant “Bubba” Goudy (Natalie), Caleb “CK” Goudy (Allissa), Clay Goudy (Darcy), Ryan Goudy, Tyson Goudy (Anna), and Matthew Hubbard (Julie); one daughter, Amanda Anderson (Craig); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances.

He was preceded in death by his parents; baby brother in infancy; sister, Donna; sister, Bette; brother-in-law, Arvin; and brother-in-law, John.