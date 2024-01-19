By: admin

Karen Bunker, 79, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation will begin one-hour prior.

Karen was born Feb. 9, 1944, to Lloyd and Marie (Peterson) Jones. She graduated from Fedora High School in 1958. Karen married James Bunker on Nov. 12, 1966, in Battlecreek, Mich. The couple had three sons. She moved back to Mitchell in 1982, where she worked at the Holiday Inn for over 20 years; she then worked at K-Mart for another 20 plus years.

She loved her family. She worked hard to provide for her three sons. Karen loved her grandchildren and enjoyed family holidays with them.

Karen is survived by her sons, Jim Bunker, John Bunker, and Joey (Sierra) Bunker, 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Jessie Garness; brother, Larry Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Paul, Lloyd, Jack, Don, and Kenneth (in infancy); and sisters, Rita and Marjorie.