Published February 16, 2024, in Obituaries

Ronnie Uttecht, 83, of Woonsocket, passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Good Samaritan Society-Miller in Miller.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Living Hope Alliance Church in Huron. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors by the Alpena American Legion. Visitation, with his family present, will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 16, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.