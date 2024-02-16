By: admin

Published February 16, 2024, in Obituaries

Geraldine Heck, 65, of Sioux Falls, died peacefully from pre-existing conditions, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Per her request, no services will be held.

Geraldine Faye Heck was born on Jan. 13, 1959, to Mickey and Lois (Eaglestar) Blackdog.

She kept busy throughout her life working in the southern part of the state and around Mitchell. She was loved by many and was known for being willing to help anyone. Above all, she cherished her family and the time they spent together.

Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Services in Woonsocket.