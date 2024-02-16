Theola “Teddy” Cecil

Madison

By:
Published February 16, 2024, in Obituaries

Theola Ann “Teddy” Cecil, 74, of Madison, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, surrounded by family, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. 

Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 10, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Inurnment followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services.

Theola Ann Vetter was born in Mitchell, on June 5, 1949, the daughter of Leo and Mary Jo (Grassel) Vetter. She grew up on a farm near Woonsocket with her brother, John, and sister, Margaret. After graduation, she attended General Beadle College in Madison. In 1970, she married David Cecil. Together they had one daughter, Amy. They divorced in 1976.

She began working for Northwestern Bell phone company in Madison around 1969 and continued to work for the phone company in Sioux Falls, California, and Colorado, where she retired in 2008.

She enjoyed reading, TV, movies, technology, theater, concerts, drives in the mountains, time with friends, and taking her family and friends to see, taste, and experience many of the wonderful things that Colorado had to offer.

In August of 2023, she moved to her daughter’s home in Madison, and they navigated the difficult path of terminal cancer, together with the help of her beloved son-in-law Tom and sister Margaret.

Teddy is survived by her daughter, Amy (Tom) Brown of Madison; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Christensen of Woonsocket; sister-in-law, Gloria Vetter of Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mary Jo Vetter; brother, John Vetter; sister-in-law, Jenny Vetter; brother-in-law, Hans Christensen; and niece, Sara Christensen.

Arrangements were with Basham Funeral Services in Woonsocket.

