Nerissa Parce

Letcher

By:
Published February 23, 2024, in Obituaries

Nerissa H. Parce, 66, of Letcher, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at her home in Letcher. 

There was a visitation on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Nerissa H. Parce, daughter of Antonio Uy Cho Ling and Susan (Pineda) Uy Cho Ling, was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Bacolod City, Philippines. Nerissa met her future husband, Eugene Parce, in 1986 in Anaheim, Calif. The couple was united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1986, in Santa Anna, Calif. The couple lived in California for a time before moving to Letcher in 1994. While in Letcher, Nerissa was employed at Walmart in Mitchell for 21 years, retiring in 2023.

Nerissa is survived by her husband, Eugene Parce of Letcher; two daughters, Jennifer (Adam) Carpenter of Hartford and Jasmine (Evan) Steemken of Brandon; three grandsons; and a sister, Betty Hinayan of Bacolod City, Philippines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 28, 2024 January 29, 2024 January 30, 2024 January 31, 2024 February 1, 2024 February 2, 2024 February 3, 2024
    February 4, 2024 February 5, 2024 February 6, 2024 February 7, 2024 February 8, 2024 February 9, 2024 February 10, 2024
    February 11, 2024 February 12, 2024 February 13, 2024 February 14, 2024 February 15, 2024 February 16, 2024 February 17, 2024
    February 18, 2024 February 19, 2024 February 20, 2024 February 21, 2024 February 22, 2024 February 23, 2024 February 24, 2024
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 