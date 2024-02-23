By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Obituaries

Nerissa H. Parce, 66, of Letcher, died Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at her home in Letcher.

There was a visitation on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Nerissa H. Parce, daughter of Antonio Uy Cho Ling and Susan (Pineda) Uy Cho Ling, was born Feb. 3, 1958, in Bacolod City, Philippines. Nerissa met her future husband, Eugene Parce, in 1986 in Anaheim, Calif. The couple was united in marriage on Feb. 17, 1986, in Santa Anna, Calif. The couple lived in California for a time before moving to Letcher in 1994. While in Letcher, Nerissa was employed at Walmart in Mitchell for 21 years, retiring in 2023.

Nerissa is survived by her husband, Eugene Parce of Letcher; two daughters, Jennifer (Adam) Carpenter of Hartford and Jasmine (Evan) Steemken of Brandon; three grandsons; and a sister, Betty Hinayan of Bacolod City, Philippines.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.