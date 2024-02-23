By: admin

Philip Edward Schmidt, 81, of rural Plankinton, succumbed to a short battle with lung cancer, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Aurora-Brule Care and Rehabilitation Center in White Lake.

Mass of Christian Burial was held, Friday, Feb. 16, at St. John Catholic Church in Plankinton. Burial followed at the Union Cemetery, rural Storla. Visitation was Thursday, at the church, with a prayer service and rosary. Arrangements were by Basham Funeral Services in Wessington Springs.

Philip was born Oct. 9, 1942, to Henry and Catherine (McCall) Schmidt in Mitchell. In 1948, the family moved to the farmstead, where he would live the rest of his life. He attended Woodmansee School until the eighth grade. His father passed away unexpectedly when Philip was 12. At that point, he took over the work on the family farm. He milked cows by hand and pitched hay to the stock cows before going to school every morning. He was the man of the house and helped his mother raise his three siblings. He attended high school in Lane and graduated in 1960. He took over the family farm in 1962. In 1965, Philip started milking cows by machine and continued for 47 years.

He married Dorene Speck, on Aug. 24, 1968. To this union were born six children. Philip was a voracious reader. He enjoyed learning new things and spending time with his grandchildren. Philip loved the land and took joy in the changing of the seasons. He enjoyed fishing at his pond and feeding and watching birds. In the pasture, he could often be found with his dog, Daisy, as one of his favorite pastimes was fencing.

Philip is survived by his children, Michelle (Todd) Karst of Plankinton, Nicolle (Jeff) Jennings of Marshall, Minn., Matthew (Darcie) Schmidt of Kimball, Jonathon (Casey) Schmidt of Plankinton, Catherine Schmidt of Wessington Springs, and Elizabeth (Justin) Morrison of Mitchell; eighteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, Mary Potter of Rapid City and Margaret Koenig of Fairfax; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Schmidt of Plymouth, Minn., and Linda (Alan Baysinger) Clark of Huron; brother-in-law, Larry (Sheila) Speck of Billings, Mont.; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Dina “Pudge” Shefner.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dorene Schmidt; parents, Henry and Catherine Schmidt; father-in-law, Raymond Speck; mother-in-law, Edna Speck; brother, Thomas Schmidt; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Potter, Leo Koenig, and Jim Clark.