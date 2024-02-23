By: admin

Published February 23, 2024, in Obituaries

Ronnie D. Uttecht, 83, of Woonsocket, passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at Good Samaritan Society-Miller in Miller, after a several year battle with Alzheimer’s.

His funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Living Hope Alliance Church in Huron. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors by the Alpena American Legion. Visitation with a prayer service was on Friday, Feb. 16, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

Ronnie was born Dec. 25, 1940, to parents Carl and Bertha (Fastnacht) Uttecht at the home of his aunt and uncle near Wessington Springs. He lived his early years northeast of Alpena, where he attended country school. In 1958, he graduated from Alpena High School.

Ronnie enlisted in the US Army in January of 1959. Ronnie spent time at Ft. Hood and Ft. Belvoir before being transferred to France and the 510th Engineer Company. While in France, he was schooled in CAT tractors and graders. He built roads to army supply units around the area and other projects. He received an honorable discharge in March 1962. Back in the States, he worked for Huron Sash and Door and began his lifelong career of farming.

Ronnie married Carol Ann Eddy on June 13, 1964, and lived on a farm northeast of Woonsocket, where they raised their two sons. They milked cows, raised hogs and stock cows, and farmed numerous crops. He enjoyed working with his John Deere tractors and Hereford cattle.

Ronnie was a member of the United Parish of Alpena and served on its board. He was an active member of the Alpena American Legion for many years and took great honor in reading the roll at Memorial Day services. He also served on boards for Alpena Co-op Oil, Sanborn Telephone, Central Electric, and on the Warren Township board for 49 years. He was an active bowler, competing in several leagues and tournaments. He loved to hunt pheasants, deer and elk, gathering an entourage of friends and family. He was proud of his boys and their family accomplishments. He was able to travel to St. Kitts to visit granddaughter, Sam, while she was in vet school and to Florida to visit granddaughter, Lauren. Other memorable trips were made to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Alaska, and Niagara Falls.

Ronnie was survived by his wife; children, David (Angie) of Huron, and Darrin (Tangie) of rural Woonsocket; sisters, Karen (Lawrence) Kopfmann and Dianna (Darrell) Neuharth, both of Alpena; brother-in-law, Ivan Teveldal of Tulare; sister-in-law, Janet (John) Grunewaldt of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Glenda; and great-grandson, Krew Kopfmann.