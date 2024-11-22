By: admin

Published November 22, 2024, in Obituaries

Carl Olson, 69, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Nov. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Monday at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service.

Carl Alfred Olson was born on July 27, 1955, to Clyde and Esther (Weber) Olson in Mitchell. He attended school at Plano and graduated from Artesian High School in 1973. In 1958, when Carl was three years old, he made his first visit to Mayo Clinic. At the age of 14, he was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes. Carl received three kidneys and a pancreas.

Carl worked at 3M in Mitchell until a torn retina in his left eye left him blind in that eye. His kidneys were also failing, and he was put on dialysis and the transplant list. In 1979, he purchased an acreage east of Mitchell and called it home for 45 years. He loved working on the acreage and was particular about his fence. Even with little eyesight, he mowed weeds, pushed snow and enjoyed wildlife down by the creek. Carl always had an interest in cars, trucks motorcycles, and snowmobiles. He liked to tinker and work with his hands. Carl was very proud to talk about his skydiving experience in California and his Alaskan Cruise.

Carl is survived by his siblings, Jeanie (Eugene) Wohl of Lodi, Calif., and Mary (Larry) Crane and Robert Olson, both of Mitchell.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Adam Crane.