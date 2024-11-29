By: admin

Published November 29, 2024, in Obituaries

Gladys Kieser, 96, of Wessington Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at Weskota Manor Avera in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services were Monday, Nov. 25, at Wessington Springs Methodist Church. Burial was at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitation was Sunday at Wessington Springs Methodist Church with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Gladys Darlene (Leischner) Kieser was born to Edward and Esther (Hoffman) Leischner on May 28, 1928, at the Marie McVey Maternity Home in Wessington Springs. She was baptized Oct. 14, 1928, in the New Zion German Congregational Church in Bates Township, Hand County and confirmed in 1942 in the Congregational Church of Wessington Springs. Gladys graduated from the Wessington Springs High School in 1946. After graduation, she was employed in the office of the South Dakota Health Department in the Capitol in Pierre. She then took an office position in the AAA (now FSA) Office in the Jerauld County Courthouse. Two years later, she served as Teller and Bookkeeper at the Bank of Wessington Springs until August of 1950.

Gladys married Kenneth L. Kieser on Aug. 27, 1950. They lived on the Kieser homestead farm southeast of Wessington Springs until 1993. At the age of 60, she joined the work force again and was hired by the Soil Conservation Office to help with the Wetland Inventory in Jerauld and Sanborn Counties. In 1988, she began working part-time for Bridgman Law Office and worked there until 2000.

Gladys’ passion was music, and she loved to sing. She loved the Lord, and her church was a priority in her life, serving in various positions, was a member of UMW, and sang in church choirs for 48 years. At the age of 75, she was introduced to painting, which became another passion. Ken and Gladys enjoyed traveling.

Gladys is survived by children, Randy (Linda) of Torrington, Wyo., Debbie (Dale) Kunkel of Loveland, Colo., and Jeffry “Hub” (Laura) of Wessington Springs; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her brother, Dale Leischner of Buffalo, Wyo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; parents-in-law, Ward and Lulu Kieser; sisters, Rella Beaudoin, Jean Jones, and Betty Klaus; three brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.