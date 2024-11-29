By: admin

Obituaries

Howard Moore, 92, of Mitchell, formerly of Artesian, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Wednesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. The family asks that memorials be made to the Midwest Honor Flight, Sanborn County 4-H, or Sanborn Central Scholarship Foundation.

Howard Austin Moore was born on April 3, 1932, in Wessington Springs, to Walter and Esther (Wetzel) Moore. His family later moved to the Mitchell area, where Howard attended Betts and Riverside Schools. He completed two years of high school in Letcher and graduated from Artesian High School in 1950.

Howard entered the U.S. Army on Aug. 12, 1952, and served in the Korean War with the 147th Field Artillery. He was severely burned in December 1954, suffering burns over 80 percent of his body. After extensive treatment and recovery in Japan and Texas, he was honorably discharged. Returning to civilian life, Howard resumed farming and raised Registered Angus cattle. He also managed the Green Door in Fedora, alongside Bob Trusty for two years.

On Dec. 21, 1957, Howard married Myrna Moschell at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Together, they raised four children in Artesian. In 1960, Howard was appointed as a rural mail carrier in Artesian, a position he held for 28 years. He balanced his postal duties with part-time farming and cattle raising until 1994, when he turned the farm over to his son, Jerry.

Howard was deeply involved in his community and faith. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing and coaching in baseball leagues. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church, serving in various leadership roles, and a lifetime member of the Artesian American Legion. He also belonged to the Elks and Moose Lodge. One of his biggest honors was participating in the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2019 as part of Mission 5.

Howard took joy in supporting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their school and community events. An avid outdoorsman, Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing trips, and he enjoyed playing pitch and pinochle. Holiday traditions, especially oyster stew on Christmas Eve, held a special place in his heart. In his later years, Howard cherished the friendships he made at the Avera Brady home.

Howard is survived by his children, Chloe Andenas of Howard, Jerry (Pam) Moore, of Artesian, Roger (Judy) Moore of Minong, Wis., and Cheryl (Roger) Schmit of Artesian; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Bechen of Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Richard (Bonnie) Moschell of Kenosha, Wis.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna; sister, Marg; brothers, Melvin and Earl; son-in-law, Mads Andenas; and many other loved ones.