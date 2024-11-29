Howard Moore

Mitchell

By:
Published November 29, 2024, in Obituaries

Howard Moore, 92, of Mitchell, formerly of Artesian, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Burial was at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Wednesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. The family asks that memorials be made to the Midwest Honor Flight, Sanborn County 4-H, or Sanborn Central Scholarship Foundation.

Howard Austin Moore was born on April 3, 1932, in Wessington Springs, to Walter and Esther (Wetzel) Moore. His family later moved to the Mitchell area, where Howard attended Betts and Riverside Schools. He completed two years of high school in Letcher and graduated from Artesian High School in 1950.

Howard entered the U.S. Army on Aug. 12, 1952, and served in the Korean War with the 147th Field Artillery. He was severely burned in December 1954, suffering burns over 80 percent of his body. After extensive treatment and recovery in Japan and Texas, he was honorably discharged. Returning to civilian life, Howard resumed farming and raised Registered Angus cattle. He also managed the Green Door in Fedora, alongside Bob Trusty for two years.

On Dec. 21, 1957, Howard married Myrna Moschell at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Together, they raised four children in Artesian. In 1960, Howard was appointed as a rural mail carrier in Artesian, a position he held for 28 years. He balanced his postal duties with part-time farming and cattle raising until 1994, when he turned the farm over to his son, Jerry.

Howard was deeply involved in his community and faith. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing and coaching in baseball leagues. He was an active member of the First Lutheran Church, serving in various leadership roles, and a lifetime member of the Artesian American Legion. He also belonged to the Elks and Moose Lodge. One of his biggest honors was participating in the Midwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2019 as part of Mission 5.

Howard took joy in supporting his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their school and community events. An avid outdoorsman, Howard enjoyed hunting and fishing trips, and he enjoyed playing pitch and pinochle. Holiday traditions, especially oyster stew on Christmas Eve, held a special place in his heart. In his later years, Howard cherished the friendships he made at the Avera Brady home.

Howard is survived by his children, Chloe Andenas of Howard, Jerry (Pam) Moore, of Artesian, Roger (Judy) Moore of Minong, Wis., and Cheryl (Roger) Schmit of Artesian; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Bechen of Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Richard (Bonnie) Moschell of Kenosha, Wis.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna; sister, Marg; brothers, Melvin and Earl; son-in-law, Mads Andenas; and many other loved ones.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 1, 2024 December 2, 2024 December 3, 2024 December 4, 2024 December 5, 2024 December 6, 2024 December 7, 2024
    December 8, 2024 December 9, 2024 December 10, 2024 December 11, 2024 December 12, 2024 December 13, 2024 December 14, 2024
    December 15, 2024 December 16, 2024 December 17, 2024 December 18, 2024 December 19, 2024 December 20, 2024 December 21, 2024
    December 22, 2024 December 23, 2024 December 24, 2024 December 25, 2024 December 26, 2024 December 27, 2024 December 28, 2024
    December 29, 2024 December 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 January 1, 2025 January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 January 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 