By: admin

Published December 13, 2024, in Obituaries

Charlotte Nicholson, 87, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home under hospice care.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Friday at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Charlotte Rose Nicholson was born on October 30, 1937, to Everett and Lena (Wolf) King at home in rural Alexandria. Charlotte attended country schools and started school at Plano Consolidated during the fifth grade, graduating in 1956. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell.

On June 29, 1958, Charlotte married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Nicholson. They moved to the Nicholson homestead where they farmed until retiring in 2006. Jerry passed away on April 14, 2012. Charlotte continued to live on the farm until Sept. 1, 2018.

Charlotte loved auction sales and collected many things, including pigs, cows, and cookie jars. She volunteered at Carnegie Resource Center and TLC Thrift. She enjoyed babysitting and attended many of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s school events.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Jodi Nicholson of Mitchell; sons, Brian (Renee) Nicholson and Layne (Anita) Nicholson, both of Mitchell, and Scott (Carol) Nicholson of Letcher; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Caroline Lee of Mitchell; three brothers, Leo King of Sioux Falls, Leonard (Margaret) King of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Irvin (Jean) King of Artesian; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Bradley Nicholson; her parents; sister, Nellie King; parents-in-law, Clifton and Lucille Nicholson; sister-in-law, Jessie King; brothers-in-law, Ross Lee and Keith (Donna) Nicholson; and two nephews and five nieces.