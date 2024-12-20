By: admin

Published December 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Cheryl “Sherry” Kleppin, 79, of Wessington Springs, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Valley Lakes Assisted Living at Valley, Neb.

A Celebraton of Life was held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the 1905 Opera House at Wessington Springs.

Cheryl “Sherry” Bell was born Oct. 10, 1945, in Wessington Springs, to Frank Jr. and Lora (Newcomer) Bell. She attended school in Wessington Springs and after struggling with physical issues in her childhood, she thrived in high school performing in plays, various thespian groups and writing for the school newspaper.

Sherry attended business school in Huron. She worked at the National Bank of Wessington Springs until she married Myron Kleppin on Jan. 10, 1970, in a private ceremony in Huron.

Sherry was a member of Templeton United Church of Christ for more than 50 years and served as an officer and volunteer with the ladies’ fellowship, the Sunday school, and youth groups. She was the consummate church lady. She also found time to volunteer for the PTO and the Band Boosters, to chaperone FHA, FFA, and music trips, all while helping Myron keep the farm running smoothly.

Sherry was a 51-year member of the Community and Family Extension Leaders (CFEL). She served several terms as various state officers, including President, and traveled the state fulfilling those responsibilities.

After they retired, Sherry and Myron dedicated their time and resources to restoring the Wessington Springs Opera House, helping to bring the building from a nearly condemned state to the vibrant theatrical show piece that it is today, and they continued to serve as board members once it was ready for performances. She also led the SACOTA (Springs Area Council of the Arts) meetings arranging various artists and musicians to come to the Opera House.

Sherry was most content with a yarn project on her lap. Although she learned embroidery and other stitch arts, knitting and crocheting were her passion.

Sherry is survived by her two children, Toby Kleppin (Lynette) of Long Valley and Kerrie Kleppin-Winn (Mark) of Omaha, Neb.; two grandchildren, Neil Kleppin and Megan Poyer of Woonsocket; and several cousins, nieces and nephews and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Bell; and husband, Myron.