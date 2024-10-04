Dani Schaller

Wessington Springs

By:
Published October 4, 2024, in Obituaries

Dani Schaller, 36, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at her home in Wessington Springs.

Her funeral service was held on Friday, Sept. 27, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Huron with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Yale. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. 

Danielle Ruth Kuehl was born on Jan. 15, 1988, to parents Stuart and Betsy (Hornig) Kuehl in Huron. Dani grew up in Yale and went to school in Iroquois, graduating in 2006. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yale.

Dani enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, cooking for family and friends, and getting tattoos. She had a special place in her heart for all kitties.

Dani married Ryan Schaller on Oct. 8, 2022, in Wessington Springs. Dani loved life with Ryan and his sons, Nolan and Lorin.

Dani is survived by her husband, Ryan of Wessington Springs; stepsons, Nolan and Lorin Schaller of Wessington Springs; her brothers, Jeremy Kuehl of Huron, Brian Kuehl of Cavour and Cody Kuehl of Yale; her parents, Stuart and Betty Kuehl of Yale; her parents-in-law, Lorin and Beverly Schaller of Woonsocket; two nephews and a niece; and many special friends and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

