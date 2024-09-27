By: admin

Published September 27, 2024, in Obituaries

Joyce Ann Haak, 89, passed away at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, on Sept. 13, 2024.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Inurnment was at St. John Cemetery, Howard. Visitation was Friday, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

Joyce was born on Jan. 25, 1935, in Mitchell, to Edward R. and Jensine A. (Blegraff) Kothe.

Joyce graduated from Artesian High School in 1953, before continuing her education at General Beadle State Teacher’s College in Madison. She taught in a country school before taking a break to raise her family. In 1968, she returned to college, earning her teaching degree and spending nearly two decades as a first-grade teacher at Howard Elementary School.

In 1954, Joyce married John D. Haak. The couple spent their retirement traveling the world. During their retirement years, Joyce and John wintered in Arizona.

Joyce served as President of the National Women’s Farm Bureau. A devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard, she was active in many areas.

Joyce is survived by her four children, Bobbi Richardson of Chandler, Ariz., Joni (Richard) Jacobsen of Madison, John E. (Chris) Haak of Renner, SD, and Brad (Judene) Haak of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward A. (LaVonne) Kothe; her brother-in-law, Harlan (Joyce E.) Haak; her special cousin, LaVern Kothe; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.