Joyce Haak

Sioux Falls

By:
Published September 27, 2024, in Obituaries

Joyce Ann Haak, 89, passed away at Dow Rummel Village, Sioux Falls, on Sept. 13, 2024.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Inurnment was at St. John Cemetery, Howard. Visitation was Friday, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.

Joyce was born on Jan. 25, 1935, in Mitchell, to Edward R. and Jensine A. (Blegraff) Kothe.

Joyce graduated from Artesian High School in 1953, before continuing her education at General Beadle State Teacher’s College in Madison. She taught in a country school before taking a break to raise her family. In 1968, she returned to college, earning her teaching degree and spending nearly two decades as a first-grade teacher at Howard Elementary School.

In 1954, Joyce married John D. Haak. The couple spent their retirement traveling the world. During their retirement years, Joyce and John wintered in Arizona.

Joyce served as President of the National Women’s Farm Bureau. A devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard, she was active in many areas.  

Joyce is survived by her four children, Bobbi Richardson of Chandler, Ariz., Joni (Richard) Jacobsen of Madison, John E. (Chris) Haak of Renner, SD, and Brad (Judene) Haak of Omaha, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward A. (LaVonne) Kothe; her brother-in-law, Harlan (Joyce E.) Haak; her special cousin, LaVern Kothe; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 