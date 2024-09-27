By: admin

Published September 27, 2024, in Obituaries

Richard Joseph Sinkie, 86, of Gann Valley, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Weskota Manor.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday. Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Service.

Richard Joseph Sinkie was born on March 2, 1938, in Wessington Springs, to Arno and Jennie (Durffy) Sinkie. He was raised on their Gann Valley Farm with his siblings Maxine, Don, Pat, and Bonnie. It is here they learned the value of hard work, raising livestock and growing crops on the fourth-generation farm. Richard enlisted into the United States Army, where he was deployed to Korea for the war. Richard returned to the family farm after his service in the Army, where he took over operations and began the next chapter of his life.

Richard was co-owner and editor of the Quarter Horse Digest Magazine and was a self-taught auctioneer. He traveled throughout the US and Canada, producing and managing horse sales. Throughout his ranching career, he focused on raising quality beef cattle, Quarter and Paint horses, and milked dairy cattle for forty years.

In 1999, Richard and Karen were married and spent the last 25 years working on the ranch while slowly handing over the ranching operation to the fifth generation. He spent his golden years at Dakota Wild Wings Lodge.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Rick, Debbie (Pete) Leonard, Janeen (Tim) Thill, Lee (Debra), Brett (Nicole), Melanie (Brian) Mccavish, Kim (Mike) Meinhart, Robin Beglau, and Brian Beglau; 15 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Maxine and Don.