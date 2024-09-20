By: admin

Published September 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Linda Kobold, 75, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Linda Joy (Sargent) Kobold was born Oct. 21, 1948, to parents Melvin and Esther Sargent.

Linda loved gardening, knitting and small house projects. Her hands were rarely still. She shared her love for cooking and baking with her family, such as allowing her children to eat homemade chocolate fudge cake for breakfast instead of “sugared cereals!” Linda also loved the outdoors and especially going fishing as often as possible.

Linda is survived by her four sons, Kelly Schultz, Christopher (Denise) KauwaluSchultz, Ronald Klein, Frank (Jodi) Kobold; daughter, Lacy Klein; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Leroy “Bill” (Rhonda) Sargent Jr, Ronald “Ronnie” (June) Sargent, Edward “Ed” Sargent; sisters, Karen Boyd, Kay (Denny) Gunderson, Kathy (Glen) Wentland, Gaye (Rene Figueroa) Hubbard, Melody Maeschen (Richard) Granberg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Calbert Leroy and Olive Dunn Sargent, and Garfield and Cleva Nelson; parents, Melvin and Esther Sargent; sister, Sherry Sargent; granddaughter, Brittany Schultz; nephews, Curtis Bauer and Halen Sargent; and nieces, Kimberly Wentland and Nikki Wentland.