LINDA KOBOLD

Mitchell

By:
Published September 20, 2024, in Obituaries

Linda Kobold, 75, of Mitchell, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. 

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.

Linda Joy (Sargent) Kobold was born Oct. 21, 1948, to parents Melvin and Esther Sargent.

Linda loved gardening, knitting and small house projects. Her hands were rarely still. She shared her love for cooking and baking with her family, such as allowing her children to eat homemade chocolate fudge cake for breakfast instead of “sugared cereals!” Linda also loved the outdoors and especially going fishing as often as possible.

Linda is survived by her four sons, Kelly Schultz, Christopher (Denise) KauwaluSchultz, Ronald Klein, Frank (Jodi) Kobold; daughter, Lacy Klein; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin Leroy “Bill” (Rhonda) Sargent Jr, Ronald “Ronnie” (June) Sargent, Edward “Ed” Sargent; sisters, Karen Boyd, Kay (Denny) Gunderson, Kathy (Glen) Wentland, Gaye (Rene Figueroa) Hubbard, Melody Maeschen (Richard) Granberg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Calbert Leroy and Olive Dunn Sargent, and Garfield and Cleva Nelson; parents, Melvin and Esther Sargent; sister, Sherry Sargent; granddaughter, Brittany Schultz; nephews, Curtis Bauer and Halen Sargent; and nieces, Kimberly Wentland and Nikki Wentland.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 1, 2024 September 2, 2024 September 3, 2024 September 4, 2024 September 5, 2024 September 6, 2024 September 7, 2024
    September 8, 2024 September 9, 2024 September 10, 2024 September 11, 2024 September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 September 14, 2024
    September 15, 2024 September 16, 2024 September 17, 2024 September 18, 2024 September 19, 2024 September 20, 2024 September 21, 2024
    September 22, 2024 September 23, 2024 September 24, 2024 September 25, 2024 September 26, 2024 September 27, 2024 September 28, 2024
    September 29, 2024 September 30, 2024 October 1, 2024 October 2, 2024 October 3, 2024 October 4, 2024 October 5, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 