Published November 8, 2024, in Public Notices

To follow up our adventures in grades three through five, we decided to do a service project at the Prairie View Healthcare Center to give to the residents. Since we still had money left over from the fundraiser we did to go to “The Wild Robot” movie at the theater last month, we met as a group and brainstormed how we could use the funds to help our community. The money came from the community, so we wanted to give back to the community. We came across an idea from a video series called “On the Road with Steve Hartman” in which he travels and finds stories of kindness and good deeds in a variety of ways. This particular video featured a girl who began a charity called “Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents.” The girl decided to ask residents at her local nursing home what they wanted that would bring them some joy and then decided to grant their wishes. So, we decided we could follow Ruby’s example and bring this idea to our own nursing home. The students were broken into groups, we conducted the interviews and had some wonderful visits with the residents, and then we brought some of their wishes to them. It was a wonderful experience to be able to give to these fantastic people and to get to know these residents. This adventure brought many smiles from all involved and the students loved having the opportunity to give rather than receive. Now we go back to the drawing board to find another adventure in giving with the remainder of our leftover funds!