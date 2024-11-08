Excess funds help youngsters pay it forward

By Jessica Bruce

By:
Published November 8, 2024, in Public Notices

To follow up our adventures in grades three through five, we decided to do a service project at the Prairie View Healthcare Center to give to the residents. Since we still had money left over from the fundraiser we did to go to “The Wild Robot” movie at the theater last month, we met as a group and brainstormed how we could use the funds to help our community. The money came from the community, so we wanted to give back to the community. We came across an idea from a video series called “On the Road with Steve Hartman” in which he travels and finds stories of kindness and good deeds in a variety of ways. This particular video featured a girl who began a charity called “Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents.” The girl decided to ask residents at her local nursing home what they wanted that would bring them some joy and then decided to grant their wishes. So, we decided we could follow Ruby’s example and bring this idea to our own nursing home. The students were broken into groups, we conducted the interviews and had some wonderful visits with the residents, and then we brought some of their wishes to them. It was a wonderful experience to be able to give to these fantastic people and to get to know these residents. This adventure brought many smiles from all involved and the students loved having the opportunity to give rather than receive. Now we go back to the drawing board to find another adventure in giving with the remainder of our leftover funds! 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 27, 2024 October 28, 2024 October 29, 2024 October 30, 2024 October 31, 2024 November 1, 2024 November 2, 2024
    November 3, 2024 November 4, 2024 November 5, 2024 November 6, 2024 November 7, 2024 November 8, 2024 November 9, 2024
    November 10, 2024 November 11, 2024 November 12, 2024 November 13, 2024 November 14, 2024 November 15, 2024 November 16, 2024
    November 17, 2024 November 18, 2024 November 19, 2024 November 20, 2024 November 21, 2024 November 22, 2024 November 23, 2024
    November 24, 2024 November 25, 2024 November 26, 2024 November 27, 2024 November 28, 2024 November 29, 2024 November 30, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 