To follow up our adventures in grades three through five, we decided to do a service project at the Prairie View Healthcare Center to give to the residents. Since we still had money left over from the fundraiser we did to go to “The Wild Robot” movie at the theater last month, we met as a group and brainstormed how we could use the funds to help our community. The money came from the community, so we wanted to give back to the community. We came across an idea from a video series called “On the Road with Steve Hartman” in which he travels and finds stories of kindness and good deeds in a variety of ways. This particular video featured a girl who began a charity called “Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents.” The girl decided to ask residents at her local nursing home what they wanted that would bring them some joy and then decided to grant their wishes. So, we decided we could follow Ruby’s example and bring this idea to our own nursing home. The students were broken into groups, we conducted the interviews and had some wonderful visits with the residents, and then we brought some of their wishes to them. It was a wonderful experience to be able to give to these fantastic people and to get to know these residents. This adventure brought many smiles from all involved and the students loved having the opportunity to give rather than receive. Now we go back to the drawing board to find another adventure in giving with the remainder of our leftover funds!
-
WeatherFailure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed
Upcoming Events
November 2024 SSunday MMonday TTuesday WWednesday TThursday FFriday SSaturday 27October 27, 2024 28October 28, 2024 29October 29, 2024 30October 30, 2024 31October 31, 2024 1November 1, 2024 2November 2, 2024 3November 3, 2024 4November 4, 2024 5November 5, 2024 6November 6, 2024 7November 7, 2024 8November 8, 2024 9November 9, 2024 10November 10, 2024 11November 11, 2024 12November 12, 2024 13November 13, 2024 14November 14, 2024 15November 15, 2024 16November 16, 2024 17November 17, 2024 18November 18, 2024 19November 19, 2024 20November 20, 2024 21November 21, 2024 22November 22, 2024 23November 23, 2024 24November 24, 2024 25November 25, 2024 26November 26, 2024 27November 27, 2024 28November 28, 2024 29November 29, 2024 30November 30, 2024
-
Recent Posts
Contact UsPh/Fax: 605.796.4221
Email: swj4221@icloud.com
PO BOX 218
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Archives
Tweet