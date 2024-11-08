By: admin

Published November 8, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

This year’s Halloween was full of fun with the weather being so nice and activities scheduled to provide fun for all ages. The Trunk-or-Treat was heavily attended on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with all different kinds of candy, toys and fun trinkets handed out. Church groups, businesses and individuals were represented in the groups who decorated their trunks for the kids.

The Rassels were kind enough to let Woonsocket’s junior class raise funds for prom with a haunted house attraction set up in the Rassel Repair garage outside their home. The Rassels are no amateurs at building spectacular haunted houses, so it was a perfect place to have it. They were open the weekend before Halloween, Wednesday night in conjunction with the Trunk-or-Treat and then, of course, Halloween night. They had a two-hour span the night of the Trunk-or-Treat that was a “no-scare” session for the younger kids.

On the afternoon of Halloween, the Woonsocket sixth graders put on their annual carnival with games for all the rest of the elementary students. This year there were some new games and activities introduced, along with some regulars, and the gym buzzed with excitement as the students enjoyed going from game to game and winning prizes and candy.

With such a mild-weathered October, it was a wonderful way to end the month and transition to the time change and Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Word on the street is that many people already have their trees up or have a start on their Christmas décor, inside and outside, so if you’re thinking it’s too early, apparently, it’s not. Let the joyous holiday season celebration begin!

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!