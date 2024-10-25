By: admin

Published October 25, 2024, in Obituaries

Debra J. Grussing, 62, of De Graff, Minn., died on Oct. 21, at her home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5-7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Benson, Minn. Visitation will continue Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Benson. The burial will be in the Benson City Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson, Minn., is assisting the family with the arrangements.